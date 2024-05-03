VI World Intercultural Dialogue Forum participants visit Garabagh

3 May 2024 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The visit of the participants of the VI World Intercultural Dialogue Forum held in Baku to the liberated territories has begun, Azernews reports.

The guests arriving at Fuzuli International Airport were met by the Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Bashir Hajiyev in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend regions.

They will participate in a special session on Impact of Mines and Unexploded Ordnance on Cultural Property to be held in Agdam within the framework of the forum.

At the session, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Farid Jafarov, Head of Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Gaya Mammadov will deliver a report.

There will also be speeches by UN Development Program specialist Qadim Tariq, Director of UNESCO's Culture and Emergencies, Culture Sector Krista Pikkat and other guests.

