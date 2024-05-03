Price of Azerbaijani oil drops

3 May 2024 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

On May 2, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil stood at $85.96 per barrel, down $0.67 from the previous indication, in the Italian port of Augusta, Azernews reports, citing the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.62 (to $84.44 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $67.31 per barrel, which is $0.77 less than the previous price.

In total, a barrel of North Sea Dated Brent oil yielded on May 2 was priced at $83.93, down $0.99 from the prior week.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 3.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz