Commander of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army makes official visit to Iran

3 May 2024 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Combined Arms Army, has paid an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev held meetings with Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with other officials.

The discussions focused on the current situation and prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, exchanging detailed views on regional security.

---

