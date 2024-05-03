Renown violinists to give concert in Baku

3 May 2024 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert of laureates of international competitions Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev (Azerbaijan-Turkiye) and Daniil Bulayev (Latvia) on May 5, Azernews reports.

The musicians will perform accompanied by a unique group created by the outstanding violinist and contemporary musical figure, founder of Kremerata Baltica Orchestra, Grammy Award winner Gidon Kremer.

Note that there have been changes to the previously announced concert of Gidon Kremer and Kremerata Baltica.

As the organizer of the evening, founder of Premier LTD, musicologist Nazaket Kasimova said that due to maestro's health condition and the change in the concert program, laureates of international competitions Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev and Daniil Bulaev were invited to perform in Baku.

During the concert, the musicians delighted the audience with The Eight Seasons by Vivaldi and Piazzolla.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices in Baku and online at iTicket.az.

Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev is an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, a representative of a large musical dynasty, the grandson of the famous violinist, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Sarvar Ganiyev and pianist Tamilla Jafarova, the son of the famous cellist Hayrettin Hoxha and pianist Narmina Ganiyeva, teachers of Bilkent University in Ankara and soloists of the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra.

Elvin Ganiyev is nicknamed an Azerbaijani Paganini. He was educated in Turkiye, Switzerland, Germany and Spain, and performed on the most prestigious concert stages.

Daniil Bulayev is a winner of prestigious international violin competitions and has performed in many countries around the world.

In 2021, as the winner of the Windsor Festival International String Competition, he received the unique opportunity to perform at Windsor Castle with the world-famous London Philharmonic Orchestra in front of King Charles III and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

