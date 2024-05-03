Azerbaijn's Zangilan to host international event dedicated to landmine problem

3 May 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

International cooperation is important in demining, Azernews reports, citing Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Presidential Administration, as he told at the event called The initiative of the European team Against Mines.

He thanked the European Union for giving importance to the mine problem of Azerbaijan.

"Indeed, it is a problem that arose as a result of the occupation of Armenia for 30 years. On a global scale, Azerbaijan is in the first place in terms of mined areas. This also creates a problem for IDPs to return to their territories. Countless landmines buried by Armenia are a big problem for the return of 800,000 IDPs to their territory and humanitarian activities," he noted.

The Azerbaijani official added that the help of the international community is important in this field.

"In May 2024, an international event related to landmines is planned to be held in Zangilan. Our cultural heritage has also suffered a serious problem as a result of the landmine problem," Hajiyev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz