Meet woman breaking barriers in space leadership at Azercosmos [VIDEO]

Natavan Hasanova from Azercosmos talks about the importance of embracing gender equality and investing in women leaders.

According to Azernews, reportage has been broadcast on Euronews, regarding the Azerbaijani woman leader in space technology industry.

Natavan Hasanova's path into the space industry began when she defied expectations and decided to study economics instead of becoming a piano teacher, as her parents wanted.

When Natavan joined Azercosmos, the space agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, she met women who were successful in their roles as technical leaders. This helped her realize that success in this male-dominated industry was within reach. Natavan gradually achieved success in her career and currently holds the position of Director of Strategy and Business Development at Azercosmos. She leads a gender-balanced team of 10, promoting both gender equality and diversity of perspective on projects.

Natavan is proud of Azercosmos' work and spoke to Euronews about how the agency provides critical geographic data and video services to more than 200 clients in more than 40 countries. These services help in environmental management, monitoring the effects of climate change and shaping public policy. In addition, Azercosmos plays a key role in the development of Azerbaijan’s space ecosystem by conducting competitions, hackathons, acceleration programs and events. In 2023, the agency hosted the International Astronautical Congress, which was attended by 132 countries.

Aiming to become an international leader in the space industry, Natavan pursued further education at the International Space University and mentors young women, encouraging them to enter space-related fields. Her mentees have achieved success in the industry, and Natavan serves as an example that perseverance and following your vision pays off.

