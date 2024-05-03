Rilaya becomes face of 16th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

3 May 2024 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has released an image video featuring pop singer Rilaya Huseynzade, who was announced as the official of the AFW 16th Spring-Summer Season, Azernews reports.

During filming, the singer wore clothes from the collection of the local brand Natavan Gallery, which reflects the best traditions of Eastern culture and Azerbaijani national art. Makeup artist Venera Ibrahimova also took part in creating the image of Rilaya Huseynzade.

Particular attention is drawn to the location where the video was filmed - the Yanar Dag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve.

As AFW General Director Nijat Bakhshaliev noted, this location most clearly and vividly demonstrates the main themes of the 16th season of fashion week - flame, fire worship, the history of Zoroastrianism, as well as the main slogan of the event this year "Fire. Life. Revival".

Nijat Bakhshaliyev says that the appeal to this element is not accidental, because fire is one of the main symbols of Azerbaijan.

"In ancient times, thousands of fires burned on Azerbaijani soil. The sacred fire burned both in majestic temples and in the shrines of ordinary people. Thanks to these ancient fires, Azerbaijan received its name “Land of Fire.” Since its creation, our non-profit organization has been trying to move keeping up with the trends of the modern era, but at the same time not forgetting about our history, traditions and customs, including the fact that our events are attended by dozens of foreign designers, spectators, journalists, etc. the rich historical and cultural heritage of our country," AFW CEO added.

Designer Natavan Aliyeva, photographers Mikail Guliyev, Farah Tagizade and Farida Ali took part in the filming process.

The16th season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week will be held in Baku on May 16 and 17. In addition to local craftsmen, the event will be attended by a number of foreign guests, designers, journalists, bloggers and buyers from Central Asia, the Middle East, the former CIS and other countries.

Rilaya also presented the song "Ürəyimi Dinlə" written by Unal Mammadov (lyrics) and Natalia Goncharova (lyrics).

The ethnic notes and arrangement that Hasan Agayev worked on reflect the musical taste and love for this direction.

"The world of ethnic music is truly fascinating, diverse and is a classic of world heritage. I am sure that few people remain indifferent to the sound, melody and bold ideas of the arrangement of this style. The leading instruments of our song are the tar, zurna, balaban, tutak," Rilaya said.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz