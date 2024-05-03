Deputy Speaker of Russian Parilament visits Milli Majlis [PHOTOS]

3 May 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Legal Policy and State Building Committee, Ali Huseynli, met with Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Konstantin Kosachev, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

During their conversation, they emphasized the significant role parliaments play in strengthening bilateral relations.

The two officials also discussed the celebrated victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War and the current progress in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the post-war period. They also reviewed the ongoing steps taken to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Konstantin Kosachev expressed confidence that the 6th World Intercultural Dialogue Forum held in Baku would represent a notable milestone in fostering a dialogue based on mutual respect among different peoples, thereby promoting peace and security.

Additionally, Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the International Relations and Inter-parliamentary Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis, also met with Konstantin Kosachev. They mentioned the regular meetings that take place to foster intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary cooperation. Both parties stressed the continued expansion of cooperation between the two countries in political, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

The ongoing hosting of prestigious international events by Azerbaijan reflects the country's increasing influence on a global scale. The 6th World Intercultural Dialogue Forum, held in Baku, is of considerable significance in addressing various issues of shared interest.

---

