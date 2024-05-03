bp unveils new ICT laboratory at Baku Engineering University

3 May 2024 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

bp's initiative to establish a cutting-edge laboratory at Baku Engineering University represents a significant investment in Azerbaijan's educational infrastructure, Azernews reports.

By providing access to state-of-the-art ICT equipment and software, bp aims to enhance the training of future professionals in fields such as information technology and cybersecurity.

With the capacity to accommodate approximately 1,000 students and teachers annually, this facility promises to bolster ICT education and proficiency among a wide range of disciplines, including computer engineering, computer sciences, and cyber/information security. The emphasis on cybersecurity is particularly noteworthy, given its critical role in safeguarding digital assets in an increasingly interconnected world.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice president for the Caspian region, underscored the pivotal role of ICT in modern society and its economic ramifications across various sectors. By equipping individuals with essential ICT competencies, including cybersecurity expertise, bp's initiative aims to fortify Azerbaijan's digital infrastructure and enhance its resilience against cyber threats.

Moreover, the completion of the project well ahead of schedule highlights bp's commitment to timely delivery and efficiency. With a total investment of approximately 403,000 manats (around $237,000), this endeavor underscores bp's dedication to fostering technological innovation and capacity building in Azerbaijan.

Overall, bp's collaboration with Baku Engineering University exemplifies a proactive approach to addressing the growing demand for ICT professionals while contributing to the country's long-term economic development and cybersecurity resilience.

