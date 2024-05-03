Classical music concert in Baku gathers world opera stars [PHOTOS]

3 May 2024 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Classical music concert has been organized within Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert took place at Landmark Rotunda with the participation of the Azerbaijani and foreign opera stars like Vyacheslav Vasilyev (Russia), Ripalta Bufo (Italy), Giorgi Chelidze (Georgia), People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt, soloists Aysel Abdullayeva, Adil Hasanov, Mahir Tagizade, Orhan Jabbarov, Anar Hamidli, Aysu Aliyeva, Mehriban Kazimova, Alina Litvinova, Altuna Suleymanova, Fahmina Ahmadli. The opera singers were greeted with applause from the audience.

The Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival was organized by People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva's Vocal Music School with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers were held in Baku and Ganja.

The festival aims to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan and identify and support new talents in the field of opera.

Among the eminent guests of the festival were world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

