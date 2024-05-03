Azerbaijan Culture Minister receives Slovakian delegation

3 May 2024 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received the Slovakian Culture Ministry's delegation as part of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Azernews reports.

The minister informed State Secretary of the Slovakian Culture Ministry Mario Marushka and Director of the Slovakian Ministry's Department of International Cooperation Branislav Salat About the Baku Process.

He underlined Azerbaijan's contributions to intercultural dialogue at the international level.

Mario Marushka expressed his satisfaction at participating in such a prestigious event as the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue and emphasized the relevance of the issues raised by the forum.

Adil Karimli said that Azerbaijan is sensitive to environmental issues and global climate changes, and pointed out that 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will be held in Azerbaijan this year. The minister also invited Slovakia to participate in COP29.

The 6th edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is underway in Baku under the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity" .

This forum, part of the “Baku Process” initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2008, is organized in partnership with prominent international entities such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), UNESCO, UN Tourism, and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO).

The forum aims to explore the critical intersections between dialogue facilitation, cooperative frameworks, leadership efficacy, and the complex dynamics of interconnectedness, all in the service of advancing global peace and security imperatives.

Over three days, a series of plenary sessions and panel discussions bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including government officials, representatives from international organizations, eminent cultural figures, journalists, civil society actors, and intellectuals from across the globe, to deliberate upon pressing global challenges.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz