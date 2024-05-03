ADB commits to sustainable procurement advancement:Jeff Taylor

3 May 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is building its capacity to engage in sustainable procurement, Deputy Director General of the Procurement, Portfolio and Financial Management Department at ADB Jeff Taylor said at an event on “Sustainable Procurement – Contributing to ADB’s Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Goals” within the 57th annual meeting of the bank, Azernews reports.

ADB holds a unique position in the region in terms of all public procurement systems, he said.

The bank will use its financial resources to implement sustainability and sustainable procurement strategies, he added.

Jeff Taylor told reporters that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is consulting with the Azerbaijani government to agree on an action plan to support sustainable procurement.

He emphasized that the ADB has conducted a diagnosis and considers sustainable procurement to be an evolving practice.

There are a number of initiatives, the bank is looking for opportunities to implement them, he said.

According to Taylor, initiatives are currently being implemented in Azerbaijan that deserve ADB’s support and attention.

ADB was founded in 1966 and has 68 members, 49 of which are from the region. Azerbaijan has been a member of ADB since 1999.

