3 May 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for Gambia on a working visit, Azernews reports.

During his trip, FM Bayramov will attend and address the 15th annual Islamic Summit Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Gambian capital, Banjul, scheduled for May 4-5. Additionally, the FM will engage in bilateral meetings with several high-ranking officials.

---

