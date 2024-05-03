Speaker Gafarova meets with Vice President of Italian Chamber of Deputies

3 May 2024 09:27 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Giorgio Mulè, Vice President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, who is visiting the country to participate in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of the inter-parliamentary conference on “The role and best practices of the legislature in the protection of cultural heritage” within the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The two hailed the development of the relations between the two countries across various domains.

They also emphasized the two parliaments` vital role in the development of the bilateral ties.

Giorgio Mulè, Vice President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies commended his participation in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The Vice President shared his thoughts on the development and achievements of the modern Azerbaijan, the activities of the inter-parliamentary friendship groups, and Azerbaijan`s hosting of a such an important event as COP29.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

---

