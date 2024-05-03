President Ilham Aliyev: We highly value Poland's position that spans the entire South Caucasus

3 May 2024 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

“We highly value Poland's position, as a member state of the European Union and as an initiator of the Eastern Partnership program, which contributes to shaping the EU's policy aimed at fostering regional cooperation that spans the entire South Caucasus,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda on the occasion of Constitution Day.

According to Azernews, the Azerbaijani leader extended his sincerest congratulations and best wishes to Andrzej Duda and, through him, to all the people of Poland on behalf of himself and the people of Azerbaijan.

“We are pleased with the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland, which are founded on traditions of friendship and mutual respect. Our rapidly developing cooperation in economy, transportation, culture, and other areas serves the interests of both our countries and our people,” the letter reads.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that joint efforts would be continued to realize the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Poland relations, to expand the scope of Azerbaijan-Poland cooperation, and to infuse it with new content.

