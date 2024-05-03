United States moves fighter jets from UAE to Qatar

3 May 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States is moving fighter jets, drones and military transport aircraft from the UAE to Qatar to circumvent restrictions on airstrikes from the Al-Dhafra air base in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports.

The UAE informed the United States in February that it would no longer allow American Air Force aircraft and drones based at the Al-Dhafra air base to strike Yemen and Iraq.

"Restrictions have been imposed on strike missions against targets in Iraq and Yemen," a UAE official told the newspaper. "These measures were taken in the interests of self-defense," he added.

According to US officials, it was this decision that prompted the American command to send planes to the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, where there are no such bans. As the newspaper notes, this situation highlights "growing tensions between Washington and some Gulf countries," which have allowed American troops to be based on their territory, but are afraid of being drawn into a regional conflict.

The United States has access to several military bases in the Middle East, which it has used in recent months to launch airstrikes against targets in Iraq, Syria and Yemen. They also intercepted drones and missiles over the Red Sea and in the airspace over Jordan and other countries. However, due to the growing regional tensions, the UAE, according to officials, is increasingly afraid of becoming a target for attacks as a result of US military operations, the WSJ emphasizes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz