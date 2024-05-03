ADB hosts gathering to attain objectives of mitigating climate change effects

3 May 2024 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A gathering is underway during the 57th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aiming to address the bank's role in mitigating climate change and advancing adaptation objectives, Azernews reports.

The discussion will center on the environmental and social advantages of employing sustainable procurement practices in ADB operations, facilitating member countries in aligning their systems with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The bank is committed to integrating sustainable procurement practices and utilizing a portfolio monitoring system to monitor advancements towards ADB's climate change mitigation and adaptation targets.

---

