Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise ends [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 April 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise, conducted with the involvement of servicemen and equipment of the Naval Forces and the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, have been successfully ended, Azernews reports.

The ships left the deployment point to eliminate the accident on the imaginary platform at sea, the tasks were coordinated with helicopters, ships and boats at the joint command post, and other tasks on provision of necessary aid in accident area were accomplished.

Moreover, the localization of the fire, search and rescue operations, diving inspection of underwater platform, organization of emergency duty, as well as other activities were implemented.

During the exercise, the Naval and MES ship and personnel accomplished the tasks with high professionalism.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz