Heydar Aliyev Center opens exhibition within Days of Kyrgyz Culture [PHOTOS]

Kyrgyz State Historical Museum has demonstrated its collection within the Days of Kyrgyz Culture in Baku, Azernews reports.

The exhibition opened its doors to art enthusiasts at Heydar Aliyev Center. Many cultural figures from Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, representatives of the public and other guests attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition themed "Masterpieces of Ancient Art".

At the event, it was brought to the attention that Kyrgyz State Historical Museum is one of the largest museums in Central Asia.

Among the numerous collections of the museum, examples of ancient art of the early nomadic culture of the Sakas (VIII-III centuries BC) and tribes of the period of the “Great Migration of Peoples” (I-V centuries) are of interest.

The exhibition presents products of high artistic value made of precious metals that have survived to this day from time immemorial. Of particular importance are the miniature figurines of goitered gazelles and roosters, made of gold in the Scythian-Siberian zoomorphic style. They were used in the end part of the conical head of sharp-capped sacks.

Artistic works of the 4th-5th centuries found on the Shamsi mound in the Chui Valley - a golden funeral mask, a tiara-crown in the shape of a hemisphere, decorated with ringing pendants, jewelry for the forehead and hair, a medallion in a gold frame - are masterpieces of ancient art. The image of a deer, made in the traditional shabaka technique, has a mirror effect. This find was discovered in the vicinity of Bishkek.

At the event, they talked about an invaluable example of folklore - the epic "Manas", the works of the authors of the 11th century, included in the treasury of world science and culture, the poet-philosopher Yusif Balasagunlu and the encyclopedist Mahmud Kashgari, as well as the outstanding classic of world literature Chingiz Aitmatov, who are outstanding monuments of spiritual culture of Kyrgyzstan.

The collections presented at the exhibition give an idea of the invaluable contribution of the ancient masters of Kyrgyzstan to the treasury of world culture.

The best traditions and techniques, improved over centuries, are still reflected in the material culture of the Kyrgyz people. The exhibition aroused great interest among the guests of the event.

In conclusion, the ethno-model collection of the talented artist, fashion designer from Kyrgyzstan Dilbar Ashimbaeva was presented as well.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz