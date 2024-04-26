Russian House in Baku celebrates jubilee of well-known musician [PHOTOS]

26 April 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian House in Baku has hosted a classical music concert to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding musician and teacher Elena Gnesina, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by the Baku Music Academy and the Russian House in Baku, Azernews reports.

Deputy Head of the Russian House in Baku Dmitry Egorov delivered a welcoming speech.

The host and curator of the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, senior lecturer of the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina, told the audience about the historical role of E.F. Gnesina, her extremely large-scale activities in such areas as teaching, performing, composing, organizing, and public. The legendary personality E.F. Gnesina left an indelible mark on the history of musical art.

Guests were presented with a rich palette of colorful musical programs, consisting of popular as well as rarely performed works of academic music from different artistic styles and national schools of composition.

Baku Music Academy's accompanists Ulviya Aliyeva, Arzu Safarova, Dilyara Kerimova performed, as well as BMA students, laureates of international competitions Nariman Masimov, Fidan Yunus, Zhalya Mailova, Zarifa Khasilova, Ali Adigezalov, Daler Odinaev, Sabina Hasanzade, Amin Heydarov, Farid Gadzhiev, Gulnara Salmanova, Nuray Ismailzade, Aidan Kuliyeva, Kanan Rahmanzade, Museyib Asadov, as well as Aisu Mammadli, Khadija Gasimova, Kanan Bagirov.

