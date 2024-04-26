Azerbaijan, Jordan intends to expand tourism cooperation [PHOTOS]

26 April 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan intends to expand tourism cooperation with Jordan, Azernews reports.

The prospects of tourism cooperation were discussed within one-week familiarization trip to Jordan.

The trip for Azerbaijani tourism companies was organized by the Jordan Tourism Board.

The visit aims to develop tourism relations between the two countries, contribute to the exchange of mutual tourists and the direct flight, which is planned to be opened in the near future.

As part of the trip, a B2B workshop was organized between 5 tourism companies representing Azerbaijan and 20 local tourism companies of Jordan in the capital city of Amman.

Tourism between Azerbaijan and Jordan is steadily growing. Travelers can explore the diverse landscapes, taste local cuisine, and immerse themselves in the rich heritage of both countries.

Note that Azerbaijan`s tourist flow to the country is expected to increase in 2026 to 4 million people.

In 2019, the tourist flow to Azerbaijan amounted to a record of over 3.2 million people.

The share of the tourism sector in non-oil GDP has increased four times in the country over the past 20 years.

Construction of tourist complexes is being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

By 2025, about a million people are expected to visit the liberated territories, including both locals and foreign tourists.

