National table tennis player wins bronze at int'l tournament

24 April 2024 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade has won a bronze medal at the WTT Youth Contender held in the city of Spa, Belgium, Azernews reports.

Onur Guluzade secured the medal in the U13 Boys Singles.

The table tennis player defeated the athletes of France, Belgium, Portugal and Ukraine with a score of 3:0 in the group stage of the competition, which he participated in under the leadership of coach Mikhail Timofeyev.

In the 1/8 finals, he left no chances to the Belgian Noa Varranda 3:1, followed by the victory over the Spanish Ladimir Mayorov with a score of 3:2, thus qualifying for the semi-finals.

This is the 6th prize won by Azerbaijani tennis players in international competitions this year.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani sportsmen have made significant strides in table tennis.

In 2023, Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade captured a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.

Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli claimed two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz