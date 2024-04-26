Production from Deepwater Gunashli platform suspended for 15 days

26 April 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project, advises that as part of its ACG annual work program, it is conducting planned maintenance (turnaround-TAR) works on the Deepwater Gunashli platform, Azernews reports, citing bp-Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the plan, production from the Deepwater Gunashli platform was suspended on April 25 for 15 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection, and project work to be undertaken.

During the TAR, various projects, including valve changeouts and nucleonic source replacements, as well as required repair works, will be undertaken.

This is a planned program and is part of normal operations. The planning phase of the program started in 2023, and these activities are included in the 2024 Annual Work Program and Budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the other ACG platforms, as well as the platforms on the Shah Deniz field, Sangachal terminal operations, and export operations via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP and SCPX), continue as normal.

This planned event is a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity, and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.

