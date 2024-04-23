Azerbaijan notes growth in number of visitors to national parks

23 April 2024 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

16,925 people visited Azerbaijan's national parks in January-March of this year, 35.3% more than a year ago, according to the report of the State Tourism Agency, Azernews reports.

According to the information, 16,588 (37.6% more) of local tourists visited national parks within 3 months.

During the reporting period, among foreign tourists, 337 (34.4% less) people visited national parks. Goygol National Park (GNP) is the most visited in the country. In January-March, 11,155 (38.6% increase) people visited GNP. As of April 1, 11,062 (39% more) people visited this park among local tourists.

Foreign tourists visited Absheron National Park (AMP) the most. In 3 months of this year, 140 (20.6% more) foreign tourists visited AMP.

In the reporting period, the fewest visits were made to Hirkan National Park. 198 people went to this park in 3 months. 194 of them (18.2% more) were local, and 4 (2 times more) were foreign tourists.

