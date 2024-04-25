Russian Cinema Days spark excitement among film fans in Baku [PHOTOS]

The Russian Cinema Days have kicked off at the Nizami Cinema Center, bringing together filmmakers, actors, and movie enthusiasts from both countries.

The large-scale event aims to showcase the best of Russian cinema to Azerbaijani audiences and foster an atmosphere of friendship and cultural exchange, Azernews reports.

At the opening ceremony, Senior Advisor of the Russian Embassy to Azerbaijan Andrey Rumyantsev conveyed greetings on behalf of the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov and wished for success.

He underlined that the Russian Cinema Days have once again become a festive event for both viewers and Russian filmmakers.

The Senior Advisor of the Russian Embassy praised the hospitality and cordiality of the Azerbaijani people ho always create a wonderful atmosphere of friendship.

Andrey Rumyantsev emphasized that the film festival starts with a landmark film about the historical event "Nuremberg", which again recalls the feat of the Soviet people in the Second World War, the victory of which was brought closer by soldiers and officers, home front workers and medical workers from Azerbaijan.

In conclusion, the Senior Adviser expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan and the Culture Ministry the excellent conditions for holding the film festival, wished for a full house and that the art created by the Lumiere brothers belongs to all nations.

Producer of the project "Days of Russian Cinema in Azerbaijan", Honored Cultural Worker of Russia Elena Lebedeva thanked everyone who helped organize this event.

She emphasized that the Days of Russian Cinema in Azerbaijan took place thanks to the support of the Special Representative of Russian President on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the Russian State Duma, Chairman of the Board of the Russian Peace Fund Leonid Slutsky, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Russian House in Baku, Second Wind Logistics LLC, Savalan Aspi Winery and Hyatt Regency Baku

At the event, the Russian delegation included well-known theater and film actress, winner of the Chaika Theater Award Elena Zakharova and the successor of the acting dynasty, actress and director Polina Lazareva.

Theater and film actress Polina Nechitailo, the host of all the events of the film days, shared with those gathered her memory that her father was close friends with the Azerbaijani artist Sattar Bahlulzade.

Afterwards, the audience was shown the film "Nuremberg" directed by Nikolai Lebedev, which was presented at the festival by the leading actor, actor of the State Theater of Nations Sergei Kempo.

The program of the Russian Cinema Days includes the screening of four new Russian full-length films such as "The Seagull" (directed by Polina Lazareva), "Treasures of the Partisan Forest" (directed by Georgy Ilyin), "Hockey Dads' (directed by Andrey Bulanov).

The Russian Cinema Dayss also expected to show the animated film "Chink: The Tailed Detective" (directed by Grigory Vozhakin).

Film screenings will last until April 27 at Nizami Cinema Center.

