Heydar Aliyev Foundation signs MoU with Turkiye's Zero Waste Foundation [PHOTOS]

26 April 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

On April 26, a meeting was held with the Zero Waste Foundation of Turkiye at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alekbarov, spoke about the activities of the Foundation headed by the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, and the implemented projects.

Stating that one of the priority areas of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which was established on May 10, 2004 and has completed 20 years of activity this year, is projects on environmental protection, Anar Alakbarov drew attention to the measures implemented and planned by the Foundation in this direction.

At the meeting, it was mentioned that this year Azerbaijan will host an important international event such as COP29, that our country joined the fight against global climate change by becoming a party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared our territories freed from occupation a "Green Energy" zone, that those territories It was announced that it is planned to become a "Net zero emission" zone by 2050. It was noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation provides important support to the work carried out in this field in our country with its projects in the direction of environmental protection.

Samed Ağırbaş, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the First Lady of the Republic of Turkey, Amina Erdogan, and Gökhan Cangi, Assistant to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, said that the main goal of the institution they represent is the protection of the environment and human health, and special attention is paid to issues such as the promotion of waste water reuse and recycling. they noted the importance they attach and the projects implemented in this direction.

At the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zero Waste Foundation within the framework of COP29, as well as cooperation in the field of environmental protection, promotion of cultural exchange and protection of cultural heritage.

