WAC condemns resolution of EP calling for imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan

26 April 2024 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

The West Azerbaijan Community (WAC) condemned the resolution of the European Parliament calling on the European Union to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the statement of the Community.

The WAC stated that the known malicious foreign circles controlled from the same center intensified their crusades against Azerbaijan under the pretext of "human rights" in recent days.

"Following the anti-Azerbaijani steps taken by the US Congress and the State Department this week, the European Parliament adopted an act full of prejudice and slander on April 25. The hypocritical European parliamentarians, supposedly remembering the human rights of Azerbaijanis, called on the European Union to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan with the mentioned resolution.

It is interesting why the European Parliament did not remember human rights when Armenia occupied the territories of Azerbaijan in the last 30 years subjected hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis to ethnic cleansing and killed about 30 thousand Azerbaijanis. Why does the European Parliament not at all worry about the fact that Armenia does not allow the 300,000 Azerbaijanis expelled from its territory to return to their homes and ignores the West Azerbaijan Community's call for dialogue?

All this proves that the real reason for the recent steps of the European Parliament is not human rights, but the inability to digest the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Suppose the European Parliament wanted to promote human rights through sanctions. In that case, it should have tried to impose sanctions against Armenia, which violated the fundamental rights of more than a million Azerbaijanis. The West Azerbaijan Community demands the European Parliament to give up discriminatory policies. These steps aggravate the situation in the region and attempts to abuse the highest value such as human rights. To respect the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," the statement emphasized.

