Azerbaijani manat's real effective exchange rates down

As of April 1, 2024, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat compared to foreign currencies was 103.7 points, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

This was 0.1 point higher than the previous month, 1.7 points more than the beginning of the year, and 7.2 points more compared to April 1, 2023.

By the end of March, the real effective exchange rate of the manat was 121.8 points, down 0.7 point from a month earlier, 0.4 point more than the beginning of the year, and 1.9 points down from the same period in 2023.

