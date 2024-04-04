Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects of tourism cooperation

4 April 2024 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev has discussed the prospects of tourism cooperation with the Chairperson of Saint Petersburg's Tourism Development Committee Sergey Korneev.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the creation of joint tourism routes, investment opportunities, educational programs, and the development of relations among the tourism companies in line with the Roadmap for the Development of Tourism Between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in 2024-2026, Azernews reports.

The sides also touched upon the issues related to hosting marketing events in 2024, participating in exhibitions, organizing workshops and presentations, and opening a tourism representative office in Moscow to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential in Russia.

Note that tourism between Azerbaijan and Russia has been steadily growing in recent years.

Fuad Naghiyev pointed out that the number of Russian tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased by 40 percent, reaching 625,000 individuals in 2023 compared to 2022.

Over the first three months of 2024, the number of Russian citizens arriving in Azerbaijan surged by 24 percent, totaling 147,438 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

