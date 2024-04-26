Ganja State Philharmonic Hall presents new cultural project [PHOTOS]

26 April 2024 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has presented the project "Face to Face" (Üzbəüz), Azernews reports.

The project envisages meetings with well-known personalities working in various fields of culture. At these meetings, they share their experiences and successes.

The first guest of the project was the chairman of the Military-Patriotic Commission of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, laureate of the Golden Pen Shahin Musaoglu. He answered questions from the youth and an interesting exchange of views took place.

The event featured soloists of the Ganja Philharmonic Rustam Jafarov, Ali Mammadov Vasif Bayramov, who performed the compositions "Cənab leytenant", "İgid əsgər, möhkəm dayan", "Əsgər Vətən əmanəti", "Ağ ümid" and other compositions by Shahin Musaoglu.

Please note that meetings within the framework of the "Face to Face" project will be held once a month.

