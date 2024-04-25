Azernews.Az

Thursday April 25 2024

Azerbaijan, US discuss implementation of risk-based supervision model in banks

25 April 2024 12:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, US discuss implementation of risk-based supervision model in banks
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

The Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, met with Kevin Greenfield, Deputy Comptroller for Operational Risk Policy at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Taleh Kazimov on his official "X" account.

"During the meeting, we exchanged views on the implementation of the risk-based supervision model in banks, regulation of innovative services, and the importance of modern technologies in supervision and regulation," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more