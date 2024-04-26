Kyrgyzstan’s goodwill gesture has symbolic meaning, Farid Shafiyev says
Kyrgyzstan’s goodwill gesture to build a school in Karabakh not only makes a practical contribution to the restoration of the liberated territories, but also has a symbolic meaning, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said at a round table on the topic “Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz relations at the present stage: deepening the strategic partnership,” Azernews reports.
“Recently, the dynamics of bilateral relations between the countries have been qualitatively changing and developing. Azerbaijan is implementing investment projects with Kyrgyzstan. I think relations will continue to develop,” he noted.
According to Shafiyev, the role of the Middle Corridor, where Azerbaijan would also like to see Kyrgyzstan, is growing every day.
---
