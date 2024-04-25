Statistics Agency presents data about Uzbekistan’s top trade partners: China leads with $3 billion in Q1
China emerged as the leading trade partner for Uzbekistan in the first quarter of this year, accounting for the largest share in the country's external trade at $3 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.
According to data from the Statistics Agency, the top trading partners of Uzbekistan in Q1 2024 were the following countries:
China - $3 billion
Russia - $2.8 billion
Kazakhstan - $937.7 million
Türkiye - $656.3 million
Korea - $544.1 million
France - $337.1 million
Germany - $268.1 million
Turkmenistan - $235.2 million
Afghanistan - $224.8 million
India - $213 million
---
