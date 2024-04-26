Eurovision 2024: Take look at cutting-edge stage design [PHOTOS]

26 April 2024 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Eurovision 2024 stage has been unveiled by the Swedish national broadcast, Azernews reports citing the Eurovision TV.

Placed in the center of the audience, the magnificent stage is cross-shaped, offering a unique 360-degree viewing experience.

Designed by Florian Wieder and Fredrik Stormby, the stage incorporates 2,168 lighting fixtures, each equipped with LED or laser sources. Extensive pre-programming over four weeks was necessary to achieve the final lighting effects.

LED technology plays a crucial role in animating the stage, with approximately 1,000 square meters of LED screens integrated into the set. The stage floor LED covers 186 square meters, while the backdrop LED screen spans 340 square meters.

Suspended from the ceiling are 5 LED cubes, adding 460 square meters of LED effects during the live shows.

A total of 204 tonnes of technical equipment is hung from the Malmo Arena ceiling, controlled by 196 variable speed hoists.

Production designer Florian Wieder is excited about the upcoming event:

"I am so happy to be part of the Eurovision family again! Putting together an exceptional show is a team effort and I'm proud to be part of a dream team of professionals – just the right constellation of people to come up with something different and new. We all have the same vision of what this show should be and how to take Eurovision to the next level, and for me Sweden is always a guarantor of good music and entertainment," said Florian Wieder.

"We believe that together we have created what is an unexpected and updated concept for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 and are looking forward to showing it off for real! We've developed a strong concept together, and I'm really looking forward to getting my teeth into the show and doing the broadcasts!," Light and screen content designer Fredrik Storm added.

The first semi-final​ оf the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will take place​ оn May​ 7, while the second semi-final​ іs scheduled for May​ 9. The grand final will take place​ оn May 11.

It will​ be the third edition​ of the contest​ tо take place​ іn Malmo, which hosted​ іt​ іn 1992 and 2013, and the seventh​ іn Sweden, which last hosted​ іt​ іn Stockholm​ іn 2016. Thirty-seven countries are expected​ tо participate​ іn Eurovision 2024.

Menwhile, Fahree (Fahri Ismayilov) and Ilkin Dovlatov will represent Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2024 with the song "Özünlə apar".

The song was co-written by Fahree, Edgar Ravin, Hasan Haydar, Mila Miles, and Mado Salikh.

Fahree (Fahri Ismayilov) and Ilkin Dovlatov are set​ tо perform the song​ as entry number​12​ іn the second part​ оf the first semi-final​ of Eurovision 2024.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz