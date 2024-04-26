Expanding TAP capacity may contribute to EU progress towards achieving decarbonization targets:TAP AG

26 April 2024 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Since its inception, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has played a vital role in connecting the Southern Gas Corridor with Italy, Central Europe and the Balkan region, Commercial Director of TAP AG Marija Savova said at the Flame 2024 Conference in Amsterdam, Azernews reports.

“Since the start of our operations at the end of 2020, TAP has played a critical role in connecting the Southern Gas Corridor with Italy, Central Europe, and the Balkans. The gas transported via TAP accounted for 16% of the total gas imported in Italy and 18% in Greece in 2023,” she noted.

“TAP can be expanded in stages to double its capacity, which could address security of supply challenges and contribute to advancing the EU’s decarbonization targets by facilitating the transportation of new volumes of hydrogen and other renewable gases from countries along the Southern Gas Corridor to Europe,” she stressed.

Azerbaijan began exporting gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. According to the agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, by 2027, supplies of Azerbaijani gas should reach at least 20 billion cubic meters per year.

At the same time, by the end of 2025, the TAP, as part of the first stage of expansion, will be ready to accept an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas, of which, from 2026, Italy will receive 1 billion cubic meters, and Albania will receive another 200 million cubic meters.

