Another group of IDPs return to Fuzuli

26 April 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Following the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli continues, Azernews reports.

Another group of former IDPs, consisting of 39 families or 140 people, left for Lachin on April 26.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt based on instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 783 families, or 2,979 people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz