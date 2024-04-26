Egyptian company interested in implementing a project for production of household electrical appliances in Uzbekistan

26 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Specialists from the Uzeltekhsanoat association held an online meeting with the management of the large Egyptian company ElAraby, a manufacturer of household electrical appliances, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

From the Egyptian side, the event was attended by the company’s marketing manager Marwan Elcott and sales manager Khasan Askar, from the Uzbek side – the general manager of the foreign investment department of the Uzeltekhsanoat association Bakhodir Gulyamov, the investment manager of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade Javokhir Mukhammadjonov, as well as representatives of our country’s embassy in Egypt.

At the meeting, the status of the implementation of the project for the production of household electrical appliances worth $10 million by ElAraby in Uzbekistan, as well as its prospects, was discussed.

The Egyptian side expressed the company’s interest in cooperation with similar enterprises and firms of Uzbekistan in the field of production of electrical products. It was noted that the above-mentioned project is promising for the Egyptian side, and there is great interest in its implementation.

Representatives of the company will take part in the III Tashkent International Investment Forum on May 2-3.

---

