By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 8. Drizzle is expected in Absheron Peninsula. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be +11-13 °C at night, +16-18 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °Cat night, and +16-18 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 772 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. Fog is predicted in some areas in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +9-13 °C at night, +15-18 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, and 0-3 °C in the daytime.

