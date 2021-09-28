By Ayya Lmahamad

The Labor and Social Protection Ministry provided 44 cars to disabled Karabakh war veterans on September 27, the ministry has reported on its website.

The ministry has provided 144 cars to this category of citizens in 2021, bringing the total number of cars provided to 7,350.

It should be noted that the ministry provided 265 cars in 2018, 600 cars in 2019 and 400 cars in 2020.

Moreover, the ministry plans to give about 3,000 apartments and private houses to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021, of which more than 1,600 have already been given.

By the presidential decree, 11,000 members of martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be given apartments and private homes in 2021-25.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs' families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war.

In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures have already covered around 26,000 citizens of these categories. In addition, the ministry involved around 7,000 citizens, including members of martyrs' families in an employment program in the post-war period.

Some 2,904 servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces were killed in the Second Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

