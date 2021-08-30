By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists preditc rainless weather in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on August 31. Southeast wind will be followed by the northeast wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +23-26 °C at night, +32-36 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +24-26 °C at night and +34-36 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +25-26 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah and Zagulba.

In Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikhov, the temperature will be +26-27 °C .

On August 31, the weather is expected to be mostly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan. However, lightning and short-term rainfall are predicted in some mountainous places. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +34-39 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +14-19 °C at night, +24-29 °C in the daytime.

