By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Victory Day - 8 November will be included in the list of the country's holidays and non-working days, Trend reports.

In connection with this, the respective amendments will be made in the Labor Code.

The amendments brought up for discussion during the plenary session of Azerbaijan’s parliament held on Dec.11 in the first reading, proposed to include November 8 - Victory Day in the list of holidays and non-working days in Azerbaijan.

Following discussion, the amendments were adopted by vote.

Victory Day is commemorated to the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from Sept.27 to Nov.9, 2020).

