By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani products under "Made in Azerbaijan" brand have been presented at the 4th China High-End Wine and Spirits Expo 2020.

The event became the first international exhibition of Azerbaijani products held in China this year.

"Made in Azerbaijan" brand delighted the guests with mouthwatering Azerbaijani pomegranate wines, alcoholic drinks and pomegranate juices.

The local visitors showed great interest in Azerbaijani products. Moreover, preliminary agreements with more than 30 local wholesalers to sell these products in different regions of China were reached as a result, Azertag reported.

The event was held in the Chinese port city of Qingdao under the slogan "The Strength of the brand".

More than 200 local and foreign companies displayed about 6,000 types of beverages as part of the expo.

The fact that it has become the first alcoholic beverage exhibition in China held in 2020 with participation of the world's leading wine producers such as France, Spain, New Zealand and Chile attracted more about 35,000 visitors.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev signed the Decree on large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets as "Made in Azerbaijan" in 2016. This documents contains 10 different support mechanisms to stimulate exports and promote "Made in Azerbaijan" abroad.

Over the past years, "Made in Azerbaijan" brand has been successfully represented at large-scale international events in China, Poland, Dubai, Germany, Russia and so on.

