First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Eid al-Adha.

First Lady's congratulations have been published on her official Instagram page.

"Dear compatriots!

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of blessed Qurban Bayram! On these bright festive days I express my solidarity with all your kind prayers and intentions, wish each of you strong health, inexhaustible love, happy days and happy future!" the message reads.

---

