By Laman Ismayilova

National Center for Hematology and Transfusion has been provided with medicines at the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The main goal of the assistance presented under the slogan "Together we are strong!" is to support activities carried out at the state level during the special quarantine regime.

The medicines were purchased at the expense of the income received by "Jyrtdan" family mega show.

Over the past years, all proceeds from the show have bee spent on the rehabilitation and treatment of children in need of special care.

As part of the project, financial support was provided to the National Thalassemia Center, medicines, various toys and other gifts were given to the children’s department of the National Oncology Center last year.

