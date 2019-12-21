By Trend

The pre-election campaign in connection with the municipal elections scheduled for December 23 in Azerbaijan will complete on Dec. 22, Trend reports on Dec. 21.

The pre-election campaign begins 23 days before the voting process, that is, from November 30, 2019, and ends 24 hours before the voting process, that is, at 08:00 (GMT+4) on December 22.

The municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan on December 23.

During the election, 15,156 members of the municipalities will be elected. In total, more than 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections.

