Alat Free Economic Zone authority participates in exhibition at AIM Congress in UAE

14 May 2024 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZ Authority) participated at the exhibition organised in the framework of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress) held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Azernews reports.

The representatives of the AFEZ Authority met with well-known companies from China, the UAE, Russia, Poland, and other countries and informed them about the favourable business climate that has been created in the Alat Free Economic Zone for investors.

During the exhibition, AFEZ Authority team met with Sheikh Issa bin Abdullah Al-Ma’ala and Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al-Qasimi and briefed them about the unique legal base of the AFEZ, as well as about the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives package, industrial land plots with ready-to-use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, and other advantages.

Afterwards, the Chairman of the UAE Chambers, Hamid Mohammed bin Salem, visited the stand, where he was given information about the opportunities and benefits created for investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

