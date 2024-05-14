South Korea and Cuba starts negotiations on opening of diplomatic mission

14 May 2024 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Official negotiations are continuing between South Korea and Cuba regarding the opening of the diplomatic mission of Havana in Seoul and the diplomatic mission of Seoul in Havana, Azernews reports, citing foreign media resources.

"Both countries will continue to cooperate to properly advance the process of opening embassies," the information says.

According to the agency, Seoul and Havana announced the restoration of diplomatic relations in February and agreed to open diplomatic missions in April. According to this agreement, South Korea plans to initially open a temporary mission in Havana and send its diplomats to Cuba, and later open a permanent embassy.

Diplomatic relations between Seoul and Havana were severed in 1959 after the victory of the revolution in Cuba. The parties took the first steps to restore relations in 2016.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz