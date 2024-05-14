Turkiye announces timeframe for commissioning new gas line with Azerbaijan

14 May 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

This winter, there are expectations for the supply of natural gas to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan through Turkiye via the Ighdir-Nakhchivan pipeline, Azernews reports, citing the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkiye, Alparslan Bayraktar.

Bayraktar made this announcement during the ceremony for the signing of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Natural Gas Cooperation Agreement held in Istanbul.

"I hope that this winter, natural gas will be delivered to Nakhchivan via Turkiye. We plan to put this pipeline into operation as soon as possible," said the minister.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed a memorandum of understanding on the Ighdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline on December 15, 2020. The project envisaged cooperation between Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Turkiye’s BOTAS.

The Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline will not only allow for the diversification of Nakhchivan's gas supply but also eliminate its dependence on a single source. The project is among the priority initiatives outlined in the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027."

The pipeline stretches 97.5 kilometres from Igdir to the Sadarak district, including a 17.5-kilometre Azerbaijani section and an 80-kilometre Turkish section. The pipeline is capable of transporting 2 million cubic metres of gas per day and 730 million cubic metres annually. This, will fully meet Nakhchivan's gas needs.

