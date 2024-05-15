Georgian president to veto law on "foreign agents"

15 May 2024 00:11 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will veto the law on "foreign agents" adopted by the country's parliament.

Azernews reports that the Georgian president said this in an interview with CNN.

She admitted that her veto of the "foreign agents" law would be symbolic

"Just as this law is symbolic, the veto will be symbolic," Zurabishvili said.

It should be noted that on May 14, the Parliament of Georgia adopted the law "On Foreign Agents" in the third reading. The law envisages the registration of non-commercial legal entities and mass media with more than 20 percent of their income from abroad in a special register.

---

