Kharibulbul Int'l Festival unites nations through music [PHOTOS]

The 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival has been held in Azerbaijan, bringing together internationally acclaimed singers and musicians.

The music festival, which bears the name of the flower symbolising Shusha, was first organised on the mysterious Jidir Duzu Plain of Shusha in May 1989.

The music festival featured spectacular concerts and performances in Jidir Duzu Plain, Isa Bulag Spring as well as the streets and squares of Shusha city.

Scientific and theoretical discussions were held as part of the event. The concert programs were also held in Agjabadi, Barda and Baku.

Kharibulbul Music Festival was held every year until the Armenian occupation in 1992.

The music festival was re-launched after Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Garabagh War.

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival featured spectacular concert programs, exhibitions and many other events.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the festival's opening ceremony.

The official opening of Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024 and the festival's opening ceremony were held on Jidir Duzu Plain.

The large-scale event brought together ICESCO member states and their on-stage performance groups.

Azernews invites its avid readers to look back on some of the brightest events organised within the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival:

Garabaghname exhibition

An exhibition titled "Garabaghname" displayed art works by 23 artists reflecting the history, rich culture, and everyday life of Garabagh region, especially the history and architecture of Shusha city.

In their art pieces "Lalazar Bridge", "Saatli Mosque", "Free Shusha", "Pearl of Shusha", "Motherland", the Azerbaijani artists highlight the rich history and breathtaking nature of Garabagh region.

Local and international musicians shine at Kharibulbul Music Festival

Azerbaijani, Uzbek and Guinean musicians delivered a breathtaking performance at the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival.

At the festival, Natiq Rhythm Ensemble was remembered for its colorful performance and was watched by a full house.

The ensemble performed new numbers prepared for this concert, along with Qaytagi, Gaval dance, Two souls in one Heart, and other popular compositions.

Natiq Rhythm Ensemble shared the same stage with Abbos music group led by Honoured Artist of Uzbekistan Abbas Gasimov as well as well-known musician from Guinea Abubakar Silla, leaving the audience in awe.

The final number of the last concert was the performance of Azerbaijan's traditional dance, Yalli, presented by professional rhythm masters.

Under the sounds of this performance, all the participants once again demonstrated the solidarity, unity, and peace-loving of the people and held hands and danced together.

Predecessors and Successors

"Predecessors and Successors" was another highly-anticipated project organised within the festival.

The main goal of the project is to preserve the traditions of Azerbaijan's national music and culture.

The concert program featured performances by famous art masters of Azerbaijan with their children and students continuing their creative path. The event sparked great interest among the festival visitors.

Spectacular closing ceremony

The 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival has come to an end with a gala concert in Lachin.

Addressing the ceremony, poet and publicist Ilham Gahraman, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, hailed the festival's excellent level of organisation.

At the concert titled "Songs of Ashiqs in New Sound," People's Artists Aygun Kazimova, Nazpari Dostaliyeva, Tunzale Aghayeva, Honoured Artists Ehtiram Huseynov, Lala Mammadova, Elnara Abdullayeva and many others delighted music lovers with their performances.

The festival ended with the song "The whole of Azerbaijan," performed by all the participants.

